40-year-old Faf du Plessis created history when the South African became the first batter in Major League Cricket history to hit three hundreds. Du Plessis, who was on joint-first on the most MLC hundred list, slammed his third ton to solo lead. Du Plessis slammed a 51-ball 100 in the ongoing Texas Super Kings vs MI New York MLC 2025 match at Gran Prairie Stadium, to go past Nicholas Pooran. Faf du Plessis's knock was laced with nine sixes and five fours. All of Faf du Plessis' MLC hundreds have come for the Texas Super Kings. Faf du Plessis Hits His Second Major League Cricket Hundred, Achieves Feat During Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns MLC 2025 Match

Faf du Plessis Creates History

History in MLC by Faf : TSK Captain Faf Du Plessis has most Hundreds in MLC History till date. pic.twitter.com/UVeEGEPkJR — CricVipez (@CricVipezAP) June 30, 2025

