‘Fakhar Bhai ke Liye Biryani Paish Kiya Jaaye’ Iftikhar Ahmad Reacts After Pakistan Stay in Contention for CWC 2023 Semifinal Spot With Win Over New Zealand

Pakistan kept their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal hopes well and truly alive with a 21-run victory over New Zealand in a rain-affected match. Fakhar Zaman finished with a undefeated 126 off 81 balls which included eight fours and 11 sixes.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 04, 2023 08:57 PM IST

Iftikhar Ahmad thoroughly enjoyed Fakhar Zaman's century and his blazing partnership with captain Babar Azam as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The two batters, having been tasked with chasing 402 to win, played aggressive cricket from the outset and took the attack to New Zealand before rain interrupted. Their aggressive brand of cricket led to Pakistan being ahead of the DLS par score by 21 runs when rain came down for a second time and eventually, they won the match. Iftikhar, in a tweet on 'X' after the match, wrote a post, a part of which read, "Chalo, Fakhar Bhai ke liye biryani paish kiya jaaye!" This has come amidst some controversy over the Pakistan cricket team's diet at the World Cup 2023. ‘Jab Haarte Hai toh Kyu Log Kehte Hai ki Biriyani Khate Hai…’ Iftikhar Ahmed Reacts to Controversy Surrounding Pakistan Cricket Team’s Diet at ICC World Cup 2023 (Watch Video).

See Iftikhar Ahmad's Tweet

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

‘Fakhar Bhai ke Liye Biryani Paish Kiya Jaaye’ Iftikhar Ahmad Reacts After Pakistan Stay in Contention for CWC 2023 Semifinal Spot With Win Over New Zealand

Pakistan kept their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal hopes well and truly alive with a 21-run victory over New Zealand in a rain-affected match. Fakhar Zaman finished with a undefeated 126 off 81 balls which included eight fours and 11 sixes.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 04, 2023 08:57 PM IST

Iftikhar Ahmad thoroughly enjoyed Fakhar Zaman's century and his blazing partnership with captain Babar Azam as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The two batters, having been tasked with chasing 402 to win, played aggressive cricket from the outset and took the attack to New Zealand before rain interrupted. Their aggressive brand of cricket led to Pakistan being ahead of the DLS par score by 21 runs when rain came down for a second time and eventually, they won the match. Iftikhar, in a tweet on 'X' after the match, wrote a post, a part of which read, "Chalo, Fakhar Bhai ke liye biryani paish kiya jaaye!" This has come amidst some controversy over the Pakistan cricket team's diet at the World Cup 2023. ‘Jab Haarte Hai toh Kyu Log Kehte Hai ki Biriyani Khate Hai…’ Iftikhar Ahmed Reacts to Controversy Surrounding Pakistan Cricket Team’s Diet at ICC World Cup 2023 (Watch Video).

See Iftikhar Ahmad's Tweet

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Babar Azam Bengaluru Bengaluru Rain CWC 2023 Fakhar Zaman ICC Cricket World Cup ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ICC World Cup 2023 Iftikhar Ahmad Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Wasim Jr New Zealand vs Pakistan NZ vs PAK PAK vs NZ Pakistan vs New Zealand
You might also like
Defending Champions England Out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 After 33-Run Defeat Against Australia
Cricket

Defending Champions England Out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 After 33-Run Defeat Against Australia
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 04, 2023 08:57 PM IST

Iftikhar Ahmad thoroughly enjoyed Fakhar Zaman's century and his blazing partnership with captain Babar Azam as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The two batters, having been tasked with chasing 402 to win, played aggressive cricket from the outset and took the attack to New Zealand before rain interrupted. Their aggressive brand of cricket led to Pakistan being ahead of the DLS par score by 21 runs when rain came down for a second time and eventually, they won the match. Iftikhar, in a tweet on 'X' after the match, wrote a post, a part of which read, "Chalo, Fakhar Bhai ke liye biryani paish kiya jaaye!" This has come amidst some controversy over the Pakistan cricket team's diet at the World Cup 2023. ‘Jab Haarte Hai toh Kyu Log Kehte Hai ki Biriyani Khate Hai…’ Iftikhar Ahmed Reacts to Controversy Surrounding Pakistan Cricket Team’s Diet at ICC World Cup 2023 (Watch Video).

See Iftikhar Ahmad's Tweet

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Babar Azam Bengaluru Bengaluru Rain CWC 2023 Fakhar Zaman ICC Cricket World Cup ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ICC World Cup 2023 Iftikhar Ahmad Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Wasim Jr New Zealand vs Pakistan NZ vs PAK PAK vs NZ Pakistan vs New Zealand
You might also like
Defending Champions England Out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 After 33-Run Defeat Against Australia
Cricket

Defending Champions England Out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 After 33-Run Defeat Against Australia
'Will Be Interesting To See..' Ahead of AUS vs AFG Match Naveen-Ul-Haq Takes Dig at Cricket Australia for Refusing To Play Bilateral Series Against Afghanistan, See Instagram Story
Cricket

'Will Be Interesting To See..' Ahead of AUS vs AFG Match Naveen-Ul-Haq Takes Dig at Cricket Australia for Refusing To Play Bilateral Series Against Afghanistan, See Instagram Story
South Africa Qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal, Become Second Team To Do So After India
Cricket

South Africa Qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal, Become Second Team To Do So After India
Pakistan Semifinal Scenarios: Here’s How PAK Can Qualify for Semis of ICC World Cup 2023 After Win Over New Zealand
Cricket

Pakistan Semifinal Scenarios: Here’s How PAK Can Qualify for Semis of ICC World Cup 2023 After Win Over New Zealand
'Will Be Interesting To See..' Ahead of AUS vs AFG Match Naveen-Ul-Haq Takes Dig at Cricket Australia for Refusing To Play Bilateral Series Against Afghanistan, See Instagram Story
Cricket

'Will Be Interesting To See..' Ahead of AUS vs AFG Match Naveen-Ul-Haq Takes Dig at Cricket Australia for Refusing To Play Bilateral Series Against Afghanistan, See Instagram Story
South Africa Qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal, Become Second Team To Do So After India
Cricket

South Africa Qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal, Become Second Team To Do So After India
Pakistan Semifinal Scenarios: Here’s How PAK Can Qualify for Semis of ICC World Cup 2023 After Win Over New Zealand
Cricket

Pakistan Semifinal Scenarios: Here’s How PAK Can Qualify for Semis of ICC World Cup 2023 After Win Over New Zealand
Google Trends Google Trends
Earthquake in Delhi
500K+ searches
Rachin Ravindra
500K+ searches
Delhi Earthquake
200K+ searches
Earthquakes Today
100K+ searches
Fakhar Zaman
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Earthquake in Delhi
500K+ searches
Rachin Ravindra
500K+ searches
Delhi Earthquake
200K+ searches
Earthquakes Today
100K+ searches
Fakhar Zaman
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma