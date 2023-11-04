‘Fakhar Bhai ke Liye Biryani Paish Kiya Jaaye’ Iftikhar Ahmad Reacts After Pakistan Stay in Contention for CWC 2023 Semifinal Spot With Win Over New Zealand

Iftikhar Ahmad thoroughly enjoyed Fakhar Zaman's century and his blazing partnership with captain Babar Azam as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The two batters, having been tasked with chasing 402 to win, played aggressive cricket from the outset and took the attack to New Zealand before rain interrupted. Their aggressive brand of cricket led to Pakistan being ahead of the DLS par score by 21 runs when rain came down for a second time and eventually, they won the match. Iftikhar, in a tweet on 'X' after the match, wrote a post, a part of which read, "Chalo, Fakhar Bhai ke liye biryani paish kiya jaaye!" This has come amidst some controversy over the Pakistan cricket team's diet at the World Cup 2023. ‘Jab Haarte Hai toh Kyu Log Kehte Hai ki Biriyani Khate Hai…’ Iftikhar Ahmed Reacts to Controversy Surrounding Pakistan Cricket Team’s Diet at ICC World Cup 2023 (Watch Video).

See Iftikhar Ahmad's Tweet

Alhamdulillah. Umeed pe dunya qaayem hai! Shaandaar bowling display from @Wasim_Jnr with great partnership & power hitting from @FakharZamanLive & skipper @babarazam258! Team effort 🤲🏻 Chalo, Fakhar Bhai ke liye biryani paish kiya jaaye! 😉 pic.twitter.com/qKSpz1rP7k — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) November 4, 2023

