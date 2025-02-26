Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman had an unfortunate end to the ICC Champions Trophy as he got injured while playing against New Zealand in the opening encounter. Fakhar didn't play the second match against India and Pakistan got eliminated after losing the match. After Pakistan's elimination there were rumours that Fakhar Zaman is considering retirement from International cricket and might move abroad. PCB released an interview of Fakhar soon after where he refuted the retirement rumours and admitted that ODI is his favourite format and that he is continuing his rehab from injury. Pakistan Batsman Fakhar Zaman to Announce Retirement from International Cricket Soon: Report.

Fakhar Zaman Refutes Retirement Rumours

In conversation with @FakharZamanLive 🎙️ The left-handed batter talks about the emotions after the tournament-ending injury in ICC Champions Trophy, his ongoing rehab and addresses rumours of his retirement. pic.twitter.com/RPsRAcTbkP — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)