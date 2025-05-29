Punjab Kings is playing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Not in the original schedule, BCCI updated the venues later in the tournament, and Punjab Kings got to play at their home ground. Ahead of the PBKS vs RCB match, a female fan claimed that the Mullanpur Stadium guards and the PBKS officials are not allowing to take RCB flags and jersey inside the stadium and forcing them to allow the PBKS jerseys. Her post on social media created controversy and went viral. Viral Video Shows Animated Virat Kohli Providing Inputs To Bowlers and Captain Rajat Patidar During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match.

Fan Claims Organisers Not Allowing RCB Flags Inside Mullanpur Stadium

Wtf is this happening at Mullanpur Stadium, Punjab yaar, I'm just outside the stadium and came here to support my fav. RCB but PBKS officials, fans and guards are not letting me take RCB flag inside the stadium and they are forcing me to wear PBKS jersey too cuz Im Punjabi, this… — aaisha (@awkaaisha) May 29, 2025

