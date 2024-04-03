Fan Finds Mayank Yadav and Mohammed Amir's Bowling Actions to Be Eerily Similar After LSG Pacer's Heroics in IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

The fans on the social media have found similarities between the bowling action of Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav and Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir. A video for the same is getting viral on the social media.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 03, 2024 06:31 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav has garnered a lot of praise from the fans and cricket experts for his serious pace with the ball during the Indian Premier League. The right-handed Uttar Pradesh bowler constantly bowls more than 150 clicks and troubles the batsman. He has a very decent action and also great control over the ball. Amidst all this, the fans on social media have started to compare his action with Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir. The video of the same was posted on social media but it is not true as Amir is a left-arm fast bowler as the glimpse of Amir's action is a mirror reflection. Mayank Yadav Enters Top 5 Leaderboard of Fastest Deliveries Ever Bowled in Indian Premier League, Acheives Feat During RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Match

Is Mayank Yadav's Bowling Action Inspired from Mohammad Amir?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

ilar-after-lsg-pacers-heroics-in-ipl-2024-watch-video-5867167.html',900, 600)">
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 03, 2024 06:31 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav has garnered a lot of praise from the fans and cricket experts for his serious pace with the ball during the Indian Premier League. The right-handed Uttar Pradesh bowler constantly bowls more than 150 clicks and troubles the batsman. He has a very decent action and also great control over the ball. Amidst all this, the fans on social media have started to compare his action with Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir. The video of the same was posted on social media but it is not true as Amir is a left-arm fast bowler as the glimpse of Amir's action is a mirror reflection. Mayank Yadav Enters Top 5 Leaderboard of Fastest Deliveries Ever Bowled in Indian Premier League, Acheives Feat During RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Match

Is Mayank Yadav's Bowling Action Inspired from Mohammad Amir?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
2024 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2024 IPL 2024 LSG Lucknow Super Giants Mayank Yadav Mohammad Amir
You might also like
LSG Head Coach Justin Langer’s Special ‘Fenta’ Message for Shoaib Akhtar Amidst Mayank Yadav’s Success in IPL 2024 (Watch Video)
Cricket

LSG Head Coach Justin Langer’s Special ‘Fenta’ Message for Shoaib Akhtar Amidst Mayank Yadav’s Success in IPL 2024 (Watch Video)
Mayank Yadav Shares Pic of Celebrating Cameron Green’s Wicket During RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Match, Writes ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ (See Post)
Cricket

Mayank Yadav Shares Pic of Celebrating Cameron Green’s Wicket During RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Match, Writes ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ (See Post)
Mayank Yadav Shares Pic of Celebrating Cameron Green’s Wicket During RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Match, Writes ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ (See Post)
Cricket

Mayank Yadav Shares Pic of Celebrating Cameron Green’s Wicket During RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Match, Writes ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ (See Post)
Heartwarming! Riyan Parag Waves to His Mother After Starring in Rajasthan Royals’ Win Over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 (Watch Video)
Cricket

Heartwarming! Riyan Parag Waves to His Mother After Starring in Rajasthan Royals’ Win Over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 (Watch Video)
Is Mumbai Indians Offering Money to Fans to Support #DontHateHardik Campaign? Fake Screenshot of IPL Franchise's Message on 'X' Goes Viral
Cricket

Is Mumbai Indians Offering Money to Fans to Support #DontHateHardik Campaign? Fake Screenshot of IPL Franchise's Message on 'X' Goes Viral
Google Trends Google Trends
Al-Nassr
100K+ searches
Taiwan
100K+ searches
Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP
50K+ searches
DC vs KKR
50K+ searches
Ghulam Nabi Azad
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma