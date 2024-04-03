Fan Finds Mayank Yadav and Mohammed Amir's Bowling Actions to Be Eerily Similar After LSG Pacer's Heroics in IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav has garnered a lot of praise from the fans and cricket experts for his serious pace with the ball during the Indian Premier League. The right-handed Uttar Pradesh bowler constantly bowls more than 150 clicks and troubles the batsman. He has a very decent action and also great control over the ball. Amidst all this, the fans on social media have started to compare his action with Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir. The video of the same was posted on social media but it is not true as Amir is a left-arm fast bowler as the glimpse of Amir's action is a mirror reflection. Mayank Yadav Enters Top 5 Leaderboard of Fastest Deliveries Ever Bowled in Indian Premier League, Acheives Feat During RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Match

Is Mayank Yadav's Bowling Action Inspired from Mohammad Amir?

