Pakistan's struggles in ICC Cricket World Cups continued as they suffered elimination from the group stage for a third consecutive time. The Babar Azam-led side failed to make it through to the semis despite being hailed as one of the pre-tournament favourites and their performances in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 have left fans all over disappointed. As Pakistan played England in Kolkata, a fan held out a placard reading, "Attended WC 87, 96, 99, 2003, 2007, 2015, 2019, 2023..Still waiting PAK," highlighting Pakistan's struggles in the tournament over all these years. India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand have qualified for the CWC 2023 semifinals. Haris Rauf Concedes Most Runs by a Bowler in a Single ICC World Cup Edition, Sets Unwanted Record During ENG vs PAK CWC 2023 Match.

See Pic:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)