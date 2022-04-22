Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was not happy after the team were denied a no-ball in the final over of the game while chasing 36 runs off the 20th. Pant instructed his batters to leave the field. Fans were not happy with this and criticised the DC captain.

Wrong Decision

Rishabh Pant, you’re wrong here champ. Sending someone out onto the field to try and change the umpires decision, right or wrong, is complete nonsense. #DCvRR — Rushai Gosai (@Rushai) April 22, 2022

Not Done

rishabh pant needs to get the delhi out of him — vishal dayama (@VishalDayama) April 22, 2022

Not Acceptable

Third umpire should have intervened but i guess what Rishabh Pant did isn’t acceptable too. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) April 22, 2022

Terrible Display

What a terrible, terrible display of arrogance by Rishabh Pant and the players of Delhi Capitals. Yuck. — Ershad Kaleebullah (@r3dash) April 22, 2022

