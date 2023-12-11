The National T20 Cup 2023 final between Abbottabad and Karachi Whites was hosted by National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan on December 10. Karachi Whites won the title but some pandemonium was created outside the stadium as fans started to gatecrash due to mismanagement. The stadium security allegedly didn't allow huge crowds to enter the stadium closing the gate and they kept redirecting them to other gates which were closed too. While some went back, others gatecrashed to enter the stadium and witness the action. A day after the match, a fan shared his experience with video evidence and it went viral in no time. 'The Pitch is Very Bouncy...' Wasim Akram Warns Pakistan Cricketers About Perth Stadium Surface Ahead of AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

Fans Gatecrash Into National Stadium in Karachi

Aj national T20 cup ka final tha or ye management thi. Bht bari tadad mn awam thi bahar lekin andar nahi jane diya ja raha tha sb gate band thy jis gate p jao kehte hn agy wale se jao wo khula h. Kitne log kitni families ye dkh kr bhr se hi wapis chle gae. pic.twitter.com/uncq0tYoxN — Ameer Hamza (@AmeerHa29306249) December 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)