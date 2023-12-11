New Delhi, Dec 11: Ahead of the first Test match against Australia, former Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram advised the men-in-green to be cautious of the bouncy Perth pitch, reckoning that it will be a big test for Pakistan in Down Under. The Pakistan men’s team led by newly appointed Test captain Shah Masood played a four-day warm-up match against Australia PM’s XI in Canberra which was a part of Pakistan’s preparation ahead of their three-match Test series against Australia, slated from December 14 to January 7, 2024. Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan Speaks 'WOW' English, AI Tool Powered Video Goes Viral.

"Canberra is too early. OK, the captain got 200 ... they got some runs, so there's a bit of confidence. (But) new management, new captain. It will take time, especially at the first Test match in Perth. We know the pitch is very bouncy, a different pitch altogether from Canberra. It'll be a big Test for this team," Akram was quoted by Perth Now.

Pakistan piled up runs in the practice match in Canberra last week, with captain Shah Masood displaying a fine batting performance scoring an impressive 201* in the first innings, prompting the team to declare at 391 runs with 9 wickets down.

In response, PM's XI displayed a strong batting performance, accumulating 367 runs with 4 wickets lost, resulting in a drawn match.

Akram also pointed out that history is not on Pakistan's side as haven't produced favorable results Down Under in the past two decades, having failed to register a single victory in Tests. They last claimed a victory on the Australian soil in 1995.

"Australia is a difficult country, the last time Pakistan won here was 1995 (in) a Test series. It's kind of a blessing in disguise, a tough start for a new captain. But if they do well here and compete against the mighty Australians, that will give them a lot of confidence," said Akram.

Pakistan will lock horns with Pat Cummins-led Australia for the first Test match on December 14 in Perth.

