A group of fans were seen holding a placard that read 'Abki baar 400 paar' (This time, above 400) during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2024 on April 12. The fans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium held out this placard with the slogan, which has been popularised by fans ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have made this slogan popular. Prime Minister Narendra Modi later clarified that it was made by the people and not coined by the party. Pics and a video of the fans carrying this slogan at the stadium have gone viral. Rishabh Pant Argues With Umpire Rohan Pandit Over Wide Ball Review During LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Match, Videos Go Viral.

Fans Hold Placards Reading 'Abki Baar 400 Paar'

Ekana stadium; is this allowed @yadavakhilesh Samajvadi poster to bahar rakhwa lete😡 pic.twitter.com/aZlRv6VezV — Lala (@Lala_The_Don) April 12, 2024

