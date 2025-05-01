Rohit Sharma's DRS review sparked a bit of controversy during the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1. The incident happened during the second over of MI's innings. Rajasthan seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled an inswinger, and Sharma was completely beaten up, and the ball hit the bat. Farooqi appealed, and the umpire raised the dreaded finger. Rohit went to his partner Ryan Rickelton and took the review after the DRS timer hit 'Zero Seconds'. Replays confirmed that the ball had pitched outside leg, and the on-field umpire had to reverse his decision. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Mumbai Indians Batter to Complete 6000 Runs in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat During RR vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Oops

Review on 0 sec 🙂🙂 and then they say there is no involvement of Ambani 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UespA0hvw9 — Mahiya18 (@mooniesssoobin) May 1, 2025

Rohit Sharma Takes DRS at Zero Second During RR vs MI IPL 2025 Match

Rohit took review at 0 second and umpire allowed it — EJ (@EJ_HWCMA) May 1, 2025

Is It Possible to Take DRS After Zero Seconds?

Can a review be taken after the timer hits 0?#IPL2025 https://t.co/67xdT02IXz pic.twitter.com/xTOQAMGrAq — Rohit Kumar (@FPL_Rohit) May 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)