Indian Cricket team won the 2011 ICC Men’s World Cup defeating Sri Lanka at Wankhede exactly 13 years ago. While the memories are still ‘fresh’ in fans’ minds, they again applaud Yuvraj Singh’s contribution throughout the tournament which even won him the Player of the Tournament award. Yuvraj Singh was the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 wickets in nine matches. He even contributed heavily with the bat scoring 368 runs in eight innings with a healthy strike rate of 86.19. Fans applauding Yuvraj Singh’s contribution and efforts in India’s win still remember the conditions in which the star performer delivered for the country. Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi Among Others to Feature in Global Legends League 2024.

Fans’ Reactions on Yuvraj Singh’s Heroic Performances in 2011 ICC Men’s World Cup Win

Player of the Tournament

PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT - 2011 Played the whole tournament with cancer, Sher 🦁 Yuvraj Singh. 🔥#YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/8QXs3hQ3nB — Adwaith Shukla (@Adwaith_Ro45) April 2, 2024

Fans Calling it as ‘Yuvraj Singh Day’

2nd April should be Yuvraj Singh day 🏆 #yuvrajsingh pic.twitter.com/xgQh9IOsz5 — Savar (@TheSavarTandon) April 2, 2024

‘Memories Never Die’ for fans

Memories never die ❤ 𝟭) Player of the Tournament Yuvraj Singh with the World Cup (Apr 03, 2011) 𝟮) Yuvraj Singh with the World Cup trophy in front of the Gateway of India #worldcup2011 | #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/FT0TTZeb6k — 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚 🐼 (@The90sPanda) April 2, 2024

A Proud Fan of Yuvraj Singh

Always proud #Yuvrajsingh fan#yuvi #Yuvi India still has not found a proper replacement for yuvi. It's very difficult. Hard hitter ,finisher, wicket taker,best fielder. With lots of confidence.@YUVSTRONG12 love you my man. pic.twitter.com/y9b9ZVCjGH — aravind (@aravinddgreat) April 2, 2024

Fans Thanking Yuvraj Singh

13 years for #WorldCup2011 😍😍. Thank you anna @YUVSTRONG12 for your exceptional performance in WC with both bat and ball. Played WC with lung cancer and blood vomits 🫡🫡🛐🛐#YuvrajSingh #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/0IGYThYMjz — Joker (@JokerSpeakz) April 2, 2024

Fans Calling him ‘Sher’ (Tiger)

