Fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium were expectedly pretty happy with the way Team India performed and lent their voice to the 'Vande Mataram' song which was being played during the IND vs NED match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 12. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the fans present at the stadium were singing the popular patriotic song in unison. The whole stadium reverberated with the sound of the fans singing the song. Anushka Sharma Reacts After Virat Kohli Takes A Wicket, Celebrates From Stands During IND vs NED CWC 2023 Match; Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

Vande Mataram at Chinnaswamy pic.twitter.com/aAX8i5hW8e — Kartik Kannan (@kartik_kannan) November 12, 2023

