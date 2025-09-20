Fans found an eerie resemblance between Mohammed Siraj and Oman cricketer Jiten Ramanadi after watching the latter in the IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19. This happened when Jiten Ramanadi had walked out to bat and the camera showed him with his helmet on. The picture of Jiten Ramanadi went viral on social media as fans found him to be a lookalike of Mohammed Siraj. One fan joked, "Siraj thinks we can't see him in Oman jersey." Another one wrote, "DSP Siraj playing for Oman??" Mohammed Siraj, who was recently named ICC Player of the Month for August 2025, is not part of India's Asia Cup 2025 squad. Asia Cup 2025: India Hold Off Oman Scare To Extend Unbeaten Run Ahead of Pakistan Clash.

Fan Finds Resemblance Between Mohammed Siraj and Oman Cricketer Jiten Ramanadi

Siraj thinks we can't see him in Oman jersey. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CDKbywHOCy — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 19, 2025

'DSP Siraj Playing for Oman'

DSP siraj playing for oman?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9FHikwP25z — CricEngineer (@CricNgineer) September 19, 2025

Another Fan Makes Similar Observation

'Mohammed Siraj Wasn't Resting'

