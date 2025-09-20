Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 20 (ANI): Oman went toe-to-toe with world champions, put up a fight to remember, but still fell 21 runs short as India kept its unbeaten run in the tournament intact by sealing a 21-run victory in the final group stage game at the Asia Cup on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Oman gave India a run for their money with a spirited display that was fuelled by the sheer belief of pulling off the unthinkable. Wickets dried up, but the boundaries kept flowing from Oman's batting unit. Aamir Kaleem, a 43-year-old veteran, injected the much-needed impetus that kept Oman on track.

In pursuit of a 189-run target, Oman got off to a composed start, courtesy of skipper Jatinder Singh and Aamir. The duo ensured that Oman walked out of the powerplay unscathed, but the opening bliss didn't last long. After surviving eight overs and two DRS calls, India's premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav cleaned up Jatinder on 32(33).

Aamir and Hammad Mirza flaunted their boundary-hitting muscle en route to a 93-run stand. It was Oman's highest against a full-member nation, also the most India conceded against an Associate team. When the scales slightly shifted in Oman's favour, Aamir perished while trying to pull Harshit Rana for a maximum. The ball had six written all over it, but Hardik Pandya came sprinting into the scene to take a stunner and remove Aamir on 64(46).

Mirza notched his fifty by hammering the ball for a four before dispatching the ball straight to Rinku Singh off Hardik Pandya in the same over. Arshdeep Singh was clobbered for three fours in the final over after becoming the first Indian to take 100 T20I wickets. The equation was out of Oman's reach, and India celebrated a 21-run victory at the end.

After opting to bat, India's start was shaky as Shah Faisal dismissed vice-captain Shubman Gill for five runs. However, Abhishek Sharma counter-attacked, hitting Shakeel Ahmed for a six and a four in the 3rd over.

India finished their power-play on 60/1. Sixty runs is the highest powerplay score in Abu Dhabi in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup.

Oman gave a double blow to India as Sharma was removed by Jiten Ramanandi in the 8th over for 38 runs off just 15 runs. Hardik Pandya was sent back to the pavilion after an unfortunate run-out in the same over.

Promoted up the order, Axar Patel played a decent cameo of 26 before he was removed by Aamir Kaleem in the 12th over.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson steadily took India's innings forward with singles and doubles. In the 14th over, Samson got a chance as his catch was dropped.

On the following ball, Shivam was removed, trying to hit a six down the ground off Aamir Kaleem. He made five runs.

Batting for the first time in the tournament, Samson stood tall and slammed a 41-ball half-century after slicing the ball towards the square for a boundary. Samson was removed by Faisal after he made 56 runs, which included three sixes and three fours.

Tilak Varma was dismissed in the 19th over, scoring 29 runs off 18 balls, by Zikria Islam. Shah Faisal was the star with the ball for Oman as he grabbed two wickets while giving away 23 runs in four overs. (ANI)

