Matheesha Pathirana has been a mainstay of the Chennai Super Kings bowling attack since he came into the side in 2022. Last season, he showed his mettle and he continued the same in IPL 2024 when he dismissed Mitchell Marsh and Tristan Stubbs in same over. Pathirana bowled two deadly yorkers in the same over which dipped enough and slipped through the defence of both batters disturbing their stumps. Fans loved the balls by Pathirana and made them viral on social media. ‘Real Generational Talent’: Netizens in Awe With Prithvi Shaw’s Return During the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Match.

Matheesha Pathirana Cleans Up Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs With Deadly Yorkers

