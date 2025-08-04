Mohammed Siraj performed the 'siuuu' celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo after dismissing Gus Atkinson and helping India secure a sensational victory in the fifth Test match at the Oval. With this, India finished the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy 2025 by sharing the trophy as they leveled the series 2-2. Siraj scalped five wickets in the fourth innings and he also revealed later that he changed his phone wallpaper to 'believe' with a Cristiano Ronaldo image to make the turnaround possible. The football fraternity recognised his efforts and FIFA World Cup shared a post with the caption 'Elite mentality' alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. So did Premier League India, who edited Siraj's face on Ronaldo's body in Manchester United jersey and gave the caption 'We believe in Siraj bhai'. Fans loved them and they went viral on social media. Mohammed Siraj Reveals He Changed His Phone Wallpaper to 'Believe' With Cristiano Ronaldo's Picture On It, Narrates Story Behind It After Match-Winning Performance in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Premier League India's Post

We believe in Siraj bhai 🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0VAcFdsOr0 — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) August 4, 2025

FIFA World Cup's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

