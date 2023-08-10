With barely two months left for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to kickstart, Eden Gardens received a setback in the form of a fire, which broke out while renovation was being done at the venue. The incident is reported to have taken place in the dressing room on Wednesday night and the situation was brought under control by the fire department. According to reports, an investigation is also being done. A short circuit in the false ceiling is reported to have been the cause. The ICC World Cup 2023 gets underway on October 5 with the first match being between champions England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 Match Tickets To Be Up for Sale on August 25.

Fire Breaks Out at Eden Gardens

Fire breaks out at Eden Gardens dressing room on Wednesday night when the renovation work was going on before World Cup 2023. The workers immediately informed the fire dept and two fire tenders were rushed to douze the fire . ( Video last night ) pic.twitter.com/lYSH7VxoXe — Syeda Shabana (@ShabanaANI2) August 10, 2023

