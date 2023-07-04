Kane Williamson is currently in New Zealand, recovering from a ligament injury he sustained during the IPL and is still not sure of making it in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India as he had to undergo a surgery. As he continues rehab, he is getting to spend some quality time with his family, He shared a video on Instagram playing cricket with his daughter. His daughter who was seen bowling at him and Kane facing it with his iconic Gray Nicholls bat which he mentioned 'feels good' back in hand.

Kane Williamson Plays Cricket With His Daughter

