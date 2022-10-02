The second T20I between India and South Africa has been temporarily halted due to a floodlight failure. One of the light towers at the Barsapara Stadium lost power and it is still unclear when the match will resume. The Proteas are chasing a score of 238 runs.

The players have now gone off the the field. There's still no power in one of the light towers — Aritra Mukherjee (@aritram029) October 2, 2022

