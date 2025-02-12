One of the legends of Indian cricket, former captain and coach Anil Kumble visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 along with his wife Chethana Ramatheertha. Kumble took to social media platform X and shared pictures of the couple taking a dip in the holy Ganges, most likely the Triveni Sangam in Pragyaraj. Several other cricketers have also visited the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, and taken a dip in the Ganges including Ashutosh Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, and Suresh Raina. Check out Kumble's pictures from his visit below. WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali Takes a Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Fans Mob Legend to Take Selfies (Watch Videos).

Anil Kumble Visits Mahakumbh

