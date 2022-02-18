Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians will face each other in final of Bangladesh Premier League 2022 on February 18, 2022 (Friday) at 05:00 PM. The fans in India will not be able to watch the BPL T20 final on TV but they can surely turn in to FanCode app to get the online streaming of the game.

BPL 2022 Final Live Streaming Online

Take a closer look at what to expect from the #BBPL2022 FINAL! 🔥 📺 Tune in to #FanCode to watch the action, LIVE 👉 https://t.co/lr5xUr0sLW#BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/wV7xlh3fuu — FanCode (@FanCode) February 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)