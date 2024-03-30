Kolkata Knight Riders secured their second consecutive victory of the IPL 2024 season after beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer played a key role in the game as his unbeaten 39-run knock made sure KKR doesn't falter at any stage after the good start. Also his captaincy and pitch reading while KKR was bowling, played a factor in their win too. After the victory, Shreyas reacted with a social media post which read, 'Friday night lights, How good were the boys, Special shoutout to Narine, 500 appearances is incredible'. IPL 2024: Andre Russell Is One of the Finest T20 Players, Says Venkatesh Iyer.

Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Shreyas Iyer Reacts After Dominant Victory Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Friday night lights 🤙 How good were the boys 💜💛 Special shoutout to Narine, 500 appearances is incredible 👏 pic.twitter.com/sS7OzKerei — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 30, 2024

