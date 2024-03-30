Batter Venkatesh Iyer lavished praise on Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Andre Russell, calling him as one of the finest T20 players in the world following his brilliant bowling performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy stadium on Friday night. Russell picked up two wickets -- Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar -- in the game and bowled at the death for his side. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Iyer said that had Russell batted on Friday, he would have scored some runs as well. 'DK is the Real Thala' Hilarious Placard For Dinesh Karthik Spotted at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Stands Suring RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Picture Goes Viral!.

"As you could see on the field, he bowled his four overs and then fielded in a crucial position as well. He was running from long on throughout the game. I am sure had he got a hit out there, would have scored runs as well,” Iyer said.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

"That speaks volumes of the guy's fitness and longevity in his career. He has always been fit, just that most of our bowlers get the job done most of the time, but today, when Shreyas saw that the bowl wasn't spinning much, he turned to Dre to bowl his full quota, and he delivered. And that's why he is one of the finest T20 players. He always delivers when the team requires anything from him."

KKR will next face Delhi Capitals on April 3 in Vizag.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2024 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).