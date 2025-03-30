Gujarat Titans (GT) thrashed five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by 36 runs in the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The five-time champions were outclassed in all three departments as they failed to chase the 197-run target. Gujarat registered their first victory of the IPL 2025 season. Mumbai, on the other hand, has suffered consecutive defeats and has yet to win a match. Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya was criticised for his slow batting while chasing a huge target. The right-handed batter struggled to score runs and made 11 runs off 17 deliveries with the help of one four. Netizens have slammed him for a poor knock. After Hardik's horrific innings, funny memes and jokes went viral on social media. Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Rohit Sharma Cheaply During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Hilarious!

Hardik Pandya sending Robin Minz ahead of him and striking late pic.twitter.com/8G8NfoXcCa — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 29, 2025

Lol

When required run in death over is 18+ Hardik Pandya: pic.twitter.com/gx5u0vEqDP — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) March 29, 2025

Hardik Pandya Played for Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya Today: Came to bat when Required Run Rate was 12.71 🔥 17 Balls Played 🔥 11 Runs Scored 🔥 10 Dots 🔥 64.7 Strike Rate 🔥 1 Beef with uncapped player 🔥 Made SKY throw his wicket 🔥 Left when RRR became 24.33 🔥 Played one last time for GT 🎉 pic.twitter.com/zT6yOljP5p — Chud Outcast in a Wojak Wonderland (@GlowieEvader) March 29, 2025

Test Batting!

#GTvMI Test Batting of Hardik Pandya, He is Not Suitable for T20 Player He is Only Odi Player — GOPAL VERMA (@GopalVerma32642) March 29, 2025

MI Fans When Hardik Pandya Batting

When Hardik Pandya batting then Mi Fans situation 😂😎😅 pic.twitter.com/GviyI9NcS5 — @v!t (@ATP300004) March 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)