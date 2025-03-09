India national cricket team star leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted watching the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final with RJ Mahvash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Earlier, RJ Mahvash lashed out at all reports and termed them as 'baseless' after it was speculated that she was daring Yuzvendra Chahal amid his divorce from his wife Dhanashree Verma. Here are some of the funny memes and jokes that went viral on the social space after Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted with RJ Mahvash in Dubai. Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted With RJ Mahvash in Dubai Watching India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final, Fans React.

Lol!

Chahal average bowling speed = 85 km/h Chahal move on speed = 850 km/h pic.twitter.com/v167VwaKev — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 9, 2025

'Inka Jalva Alag hi H'

Funny Meme on Yuzvendra Chahal

Hum to soch rahe chahal sahab depression mein hai ye to yaha 😭🤣#INDvsNZ#ChampionsTrophyFinalpic.twitter.com/e2xKVPBJWd — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) March 9, 2025

Yuzi Chahal New Girlfriend

Hilarious!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)