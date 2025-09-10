India national cricket team registered their fastest chase in terms of overs in T20I history after chasing down the 58-run target in just 4.3 overs against the United Arab Emirates national cricket team in the Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. Talking about the match, the hosts registered the second-lowest total (57) in the Men's Asia Cup T20 tournament history. UAE opener Alishan Sharafu scored 22 runs. For Men in Blue, Kuldeep Yadav took four, and all-rounder Shivam Dube scalped three wickets. In reply, opener Abhishek Sharma smashed 30 off 16 deliveries as Team India registered a dominating nine-wicket win. After the UAE suffered a thrashing defeat, funny memes and jokes went viral on social media. Below are some viral memes after IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match. Fastest Chase in T20Is by India: A Look at Top Five Five Quickest Run-Chase By Over of Men in Blue in 20-Over Format.

'Saans Toh Lene Do Bhai'

Lol

Hilarious

Pakistan Cricket Team Right Now

After watching India vs UAE, Pakistan 🇵🇰 now wants India to boycott India vs Pakistan. 🤡😂#AsiaCup2025#INDvsUAE#INDvUAEpic.twitter.com/u5Wn85h4cR — IND Cricket & Memes (@INDCricketGuide) September 10, 2025

Bhai, Yeh Toh Shuru Hote Hi Khatam Ho Gya

IND vs UAE Match Summary

Match summary pic.twitter.com/ndlMO3hpuf — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) September 10, 2025

