Shafali Verma smashed her seventh half-century in T20 internationals, achieving the feat during the India women vs England women 1st T20I 2023 on December 6. The right-hander, known for her explosive style of batting, scored her half-century off 37 balls which included nine fours. Verma has been key to holding India's innings together as the Women in Blue were tasked with chasing a mammoth 198 after England finished with 197/6, powered by fifties from Danni Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt. Shreyanka Patil Takes Her First International Wicket, Dismisses England Captain Heather Knight to Achieve Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

Shafali Verma Scores Half-Century

FIFTY FOR SHAFALI VERMA...!!!! India losing wickets, chasing a huge total & Shafali standing tall - smashed fifty from 37 balls and keeping India alive in the first T20I. pic.twitter.com/nV2iGopcwh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 6, 2023

