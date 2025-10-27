Team India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer suffered an unfortunate injury during the India vs Australia third ODI match at Sydney. He dived to take a catch and although he caught the ball, he suffered a contact injury on his chest. Shreyas walked off the field and later it was revealed that he had an injury in his ribs. BCCI revealed in their statement that Shreyas had a left rib cage injury and it caused a spleen laceration and internal bleeding. He had to be admitted to the hospital and was in Intensive care unit (ICU) for some time. But later, he was moved out from ICU. After reports of his injury came out, fans took to social media to share wishes for his speedy recovery. Shreyas Iyer Health Updates Live: Indian Cricketer Out of ICU, in ‘Medically Stable’ Condition After Laceration Injury to Spleen.

