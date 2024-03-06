Gujarat Giants dished out a dominant display with the bat in hand as they posted a massive 199/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2024 on Wednesday, March 6. Batting first, Gujarat Giants, who are yet to win a match, rode on a powerful batting show from skipper Beth Mooney (85* off 51) and Laura Wolvaardt (76 off 45) to post this impressive score. Mooney and Wolvaardt put up an opening partnership of 140 runs in 13 overs. While Mooney hit 12 fours and one six, Wolvaardt found the fence 13 times. Royal Challengers Bangalore however staged a fightback of sorts on the field, affecting three run-outs as they restricted the Giants from scoring well over 200. Ellyse Perry Breaks Window Glass of Display Car With a Six During UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Innings Update:

Innings Break! The Gujarat Giants set a 🎯 of 2⃣0⃣0⃣ for #RCB! Can they claim their first win of the season or we're in for a high-scoring run chase 🤔 Scorecard 💻📱https://t.co/W8mqrR94WB#TATAWPL | #GGvRCB pic.twitter.com/GOHxndoTSf — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 6, 2024

