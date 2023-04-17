Glenn Maxwell scored his 15th fifty in IPL, during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match on Monday, April 17. The Australian struck three fours and five sixes. He got to the mark off just 24 balls. 'Unlucky' Fans React to Virat Kohli's Bizarre Dismissal During RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Glenn Maxwell Scores Fifty

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)