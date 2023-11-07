While the rest of Australian batsmen crumbled against Afghanistan bowlers, Glenn Maxwell played a courageous knock to take his side close to the target. Maxwell, who earlier slammed the fastest century in World Cup history against Netherlands, completed his second ton of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Ajay Jadeja Spotted Dancing After Marnus Labuschagne Complains About Some Movement in Afghanistan Dressing Room During ICC World Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral

Glenn Maxwell Scores Century

Glenn Maxwell sped to his second century of the #CWC23 while shepherding the Australia chase 👊@mastercardindia Milestones 🏏#AUSvAFG pic.twitter.com/5mAuGMA7HG — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 7, 2023

