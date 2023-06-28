Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been following Ashes 2023, took to social media to share his reaction on Jonny Bairstow picking up and carrying off a Just Stop Oil protestor off the field during Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 2nd Test at Lord's. Ashwin shared a video of the hilarious incident and wrote, "Good start to the 2nd test. Bairstow has done some heavy lifting already." Two Just Stop Oil protestors entered the field of play during the 2nd Test and Bairstow was seen carrying away one of them while the other was handled by the security. Just Stop Oil Protestors Interrupt Play on Day 1 of Ashes 2023 Second Test, Jonny Bairstow Picks Up Pitch Invader and Carries Him off the Field (Watch Videos).

Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts to Jonny Bairstow Carrying Away Just Stop Oil Protestor off the Field

Good start to the 2nd test. Bairstow has done some heavy lifting already😂😂 #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/f0JcZnCvEr — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 28, 2023

