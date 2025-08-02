Former Team India Test captain and star batter Rohit Sharma visited Oval on August 02, Saturday to see the Indian Cricket Team in action. Rohit, who recently retired from Tests, came to see Shubman Gill and co play in red-ball cricket first time since retirement. As India played England in the deciding fifth Test match at Oval, Rohit's presence in the stands boosted fans and players alike. Rohit Sharma Arrives at The Oval To Attend Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Attends IND Vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at Oval

