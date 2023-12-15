Michael Vaughan was pleased to have 'Dil Dil Pakistan' played at the Perth Stadium at tea during the second day of the 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan on December 14. Former Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur was not too happy when the song was not played as the Green Shirts lost to India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 14. Vaughan, taking to X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "Great to hear 'Dil Dil' Pakistan being played at the Perth stadium at tea." Rahul Dravid’s Reaction After Shubman Gill Does Not Opt for DRS During His Dismissal in IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2023 Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

Great to hear ‘Dil Dil’ Pakistan being played at the Perth stadium at tea 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 15, 2023

