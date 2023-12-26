The India vs South Africa 1st Test had a delayed start on Day 1 due to a wet outfield. There was a lot of rain in Centurion and the pitch was covered for a good part of that time. Ahead of the start of play, the ground staff was seen trying their best to dry out the damp spots on the pitch, readying it for play to start. One of the members of the staff was seen using a hair dryer to dry the wet outfield at the SuperSport Park and pictures of the same went viral. Chance Missed! Tony de Zorzi Drops Virat Kohli's Catch Off Nandre Burger on Day 1 of IND vs SA 1st Test 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Ground Staff Use Hair Dryers to Dry Pitch

What is this man using to dry pitch..!! 1. Hair dryer 2. Grass dryer pic.twitter.com/h2zJO0tKTs — Nipplow (@nipplow) December 26, 2023

Man Using Hair Dryer to Dry Pitch

That man on the pitch is using a hairdryer to cure a wet patch. Seemingly the predominant reason for the delay. #SAvIND @Sport24news pic.twitter.com/ydkNV4DVe1 — Heinz Schenk (@sportmal) December 26, 2023

