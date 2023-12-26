Virat Kohli received a reprieve on Day 1 of the India vs South Africa 1st Test in Centurion, on December 26. The star batter was just on four runs when he attempted a flick shot off Nandre Burger's bowling. He ended up hitting the ball slightly uppishly and Tony de Zorzi, who was fielding at square leg, spilled what was a straightforward chance. The ball came at him with pace and it popped out of Zorzi's hands and went down. Earlier, Marco Jansen had dropped a catch of Shreyas Iyer. The video of Zorzi dropping Kohli's catch has gone viral. 'Jawab Milega Uska' Rohit Sharma's Witty Response to Journalist Regarding Team India's 'Desperation' to Win Upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Without catch drop Virat Kohli is another Sarfraz Ahmed🤡🥶 pic.twitter.com/QjH9MIN6aT — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵🥂 (@rushiii_12) December 26, 2023

