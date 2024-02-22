Gujarat Titans, winners of the 2022 edition, will lock horns with the five-time winners Mumbai Indians in the first match of IPL 2024 on March 24. The former champs will be led by Shubman Gill, the youngest skipper in IPL 2024 after Hardik Pandya made a shock switch to former franchise Mumbai Indians. Gujarat Titans open their campaign against Pandya's Mumbai Indians (March 24), Chennai Super Kings (March 26), Sunrisers Hyderabad (March 31), Punjab Kings (April 4) and Lucknow Super Giants (April 7). It is to be noted that the fixtures for the first 21 matches are announced and the remainder will be released soon. IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Get Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

GT IPL 2024 Schedule, Part 1

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)