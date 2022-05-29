Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and his side would bat first against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday, May 29. Rajasthan Royals remain unchanged from their win over RCB in Qualifier 2. For Gujarat, Lockie Ferguson replaces Alzarri Joseph in the playing XI.

See Toss Report:

See Playing XI of both sides:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

