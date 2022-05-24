Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, May 24. Wriddhiman Saha has returned to the squad and Alzarri Joseph has replaced Lockie Ferguson. Rajasthan on the other hand, are unchanged.

See Toss Report:

See Playing XI of both sides:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

