Gujarat Giants crushed UP Warriorz by 81 runs in the 15th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season. The Ashleigh Gardner-led side's dominant victory has helped them boost their NRR in the Women's Premier League 2025 standings. They have six points and have jumped to second place in the points table. Batting first, Gujarat hammered 186/5 in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney slammed an unbeaten 96 runs off 59 deliveries. Harleen Deol chipped in with a valuable 45 runs. While chasing 187, UP Warriorz batters failed to convert their starts. Grace Harris (25) and Chinelle Henry (28) played fighting knocks, but the Warriorz were bundled out for 105 runs in 17.1 overs. They also registered their lowest total in WPL history. With the ball, Kashvee Gautam and Tanuja Kanwar bagged three wickets each. RCB-W WPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Can Finish in Top Three of Women's Premier League Season Three Points Table.

Huge Win for Gujarat Giants

Done and dusted 🤩 Ekana is truly Lucky 😌#UPWvGG | #TATAWPL2025 — Gujarat Giants (@Giant_Cricket) March 3, 2025

