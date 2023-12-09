An Indian bowling all-rounder joins the list of sold cricketers as Meghna Singh gets sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 30 lakh. Meghna impressed in India jersey and has International experience. She will add to the lack of seam bowling depth that Gujarat Giants currently have and suffered for in the last season.

Meghna Singh Sold to GG-W For INR 30 Lakh

All-rounder Meghna Singh is next with a base price of INR 30 Lakhs. Opening bid currently with the @Giant_Cricket 👌 She is SOLD to Gujarat Giants for INR 30 Lakhs!#TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 9, 2023

