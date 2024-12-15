The 22-year-old Simran Shaikh was sold to Gujarat Giants for a whopping price of INR 1.9 crore during the Women's Premier League 2025 auction. The middle-order batter played nine games during the WPL 2022-23 season for the UP Warriorz. WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online: Nandini Kashyap Goes to Delhi Capitals for INR 10 Lakh, Tanisha Singh Unsold.

Simran Shaikh Finds New Team for WPL 2025

WOW 😮 Simran Shaikh is SOLD to @Giant_Cricket for INR 1.9 Crore 💰💰#TATAWPLAuction | #TATAWPL — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 15, 2024

