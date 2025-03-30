Social media in today's day and age has become an easy space for spreading fake information, which is exactly what happened during the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match. An 'X' user misquoted Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel and shared a fake quote by the former India wicketkeeper, to which the ex-RCB player responded on the platform. Patel hit out at the user, questioned the user about lying, and further asked if he needed collaboration and content. Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore Hug Each Other After Intense Staredown During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Parthiv Patel Lashes Out At X User

Come on guys. I’ve got some great collabs and content, if you want impressions. Why lie about me? https://t.co/ovXFQZJXVN — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) March 30, 2025

