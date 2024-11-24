Gujarat Titans (GT) have acquired their second player in the IPL 2025 auction. GT secured the deal for Jos Buttler ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Jos Buttler will be joining GT for the price of INR 15.75 crore. Having played IPL for a few seasons now, Jos Buttler will be a great addition to their squad. The English player is an explosive batsman who is also a top wicketkeeper. Jos Buttler was a part of Rajasthan Royals last year but this time around he will play for Gujarat. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Mitchell Starc Goes to Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 Crore.

Gujarat Titans Secure Jos Buttler for IPL 2025

BOOM! 💥



Jos Buttler is acquired by @gujarat_titans for INR 15.75 Crore 👌👌 #TATAIPLAuction— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

