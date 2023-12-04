Ajit Agarkar turned 46 today and on this special day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished him. Taking to social media, BCCI posted a birthday message for the former cricketer, who is currently the chief of the men's selection committee. Agarkar featured for India in 221 international matches where he ended up taking 349 wickets. He also was part of the Indian team under MS Dhoni that won the inaugural T20 World Cup, which was played in South Africa in the year 2007. "Here's wishing Former #TeamIndia cricketer and present Chairperson of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee - Ajit Agarkar a very Happy Birthday," a part of BCCI's message read. Suryakumar Kumar Shows Heart-Winning Gesture, Hands Over Trophy to Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma Following 4-1 Victory in Five-Match T20I Series Against Australia (Watch Video).

BCCI Wishes Ajit Agarkar on His Birthday

221 international matches 👌 349 international wickets 🙌 2007 World T20-winner 🏆 Here's wishing Former #TeamIndia cricketer and present Chairperson of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee - Ajit Agarkar a very Happy Birthday 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/xe9MFlqzO2 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2023

