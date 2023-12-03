Suryakumar Yadav led India in the five-match T20I series against Australia due to seniors being rested and Hardik Pandya out injured. India won the series 4-1 and after the win the last match, Suryakumar Yadav was handed the series winning trophy. He showed nice gesture as he handed it over to youngster Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma to celebrate the victory. Fans loved his gesture and made the video viral on social media. Shreyas Iyer, Bowlers Shine As India Defeat Australia By Six Runs in 5th T20I to Bag Five-Match Series 4-1.

Suryakumar Kumar Hands Over Trophy to Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma

That winning feeling 👏 Captain Suryakumar Yadav collects the trophy as #TeamIndia win the T20I series 4⃣-1⃣ 🏆#INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/IuQsRihlAI — BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2023

