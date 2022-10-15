Babar Azam, one of the best players in modern-day cricket, turned 28 today. And on this special day, fans took to social media to shower their wishes for the Pakistan captain, who has been a run-scoring machine and performed consistently, especially in big tournaments.

Check Out Some Birthday Wishes for Babar Azam by His Fans:

Amazing Numbers!

'King of Cricket'

'Leave Everyting and Watch you Bat'

Modern Era Great Indeed!

'Happy Birthday King'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)