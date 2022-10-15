Babar Azam, one of the best players in modern-day cricket, turned 28 today. And on this special day, fans took to social media to shower their wishes for the Pakistan captain, who has been a run-scoring machine and performed consistently, especially in big tournaments.

Check Out Some Birthday Wishes for Babar Azam by His Fans:

Amazing Numbers!

Babar Azam - 11,017 Int'l runs with an an average of 50.53 with 26 hundreds. Currently one of the best batsman in the world. No.1 in ODIs, No.3 Tests and No.3 in ICC T20I batting rankings. He has score 3 consecutive ODI 100s in 2 times. A very happy birthday, @babarazam258. pic.twitter.com/xlZHDeamEj — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 15, 2022

'King of Cricket'

Happy birthday to the king of cricket Babar Azam🎂The best Batter in the world right now across formates.His classic cover derive is best in the world. One of the best captain❤.Wish you more runs,centuries and successful career ahead.#HappyBirthdayBabarAzam#T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/Hs8ZkVecIM — Babar Azam Ardour (@babarazam100) October 14, 2022

'Leave Everyting and Watch you Bat'

People want to leave everything & just watch when you come to bat. Happy birthday Babar Azam lead the team to more glorious.🇵🇰🫡#HappyBirthdayBabarAzam pic.twitter.com/jKL3CQp3j6 — 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐡𝐳𝐚𝐝| |𝐁𝐀𝟓𝟔 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤. (@BBARMY56) October 14, 2022

Modern Era Great Indeed!

MY FAVOURITE OF ALL TIME 💝 THE MODERN ERA GREAT 🐐 Greatest batter Pakistan ever produced 👑 Great Captain in 🇵🇰 cricket history✨💫 Most Humble Person ❤️ Happy birthday to the one & only MY KING BABAR AZAM the Mughl-e-Azam of Cricket!#HappyBirthday #GOAT𓃵 #BabarAzam𓃵 -🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/DvXOCTAKnP — 𝗭𝗨𝗡𝗔𝗜𝗥𝗔🏏🇵🇰 (@BabarFanGirl56) October 14, 2022

'Happy Birthday King'

