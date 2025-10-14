Gautam Gambhir was born on October 14, 1981. He began his cricket career in Delhi and from there and he ended up playing successfully for Team India. Gambhir became no 1 ranked batter in Tests and played crucial role in Team India winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. He also led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL victory twice. After retiring, he won the IPL as mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders and joined Team India as head coach. Under Gambhir, India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the Asia Cup 2025. As he turn 44 on October 14, 2025, fans shower wishes on him. 'Jassi Ne To Run Up Bhi Mark Kar Liya Tha' Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Cracks Joke With Shubman Gill As Latter Wins Toss Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch VIdeo).

The Revolver Of Indian Cricket Team 🇮🇳 Every shot he takes shapes the future. Old chapters closed. New Era locked & loaded! 🎯💯#HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/2FGHDAY9Vv — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) October 13, 2025

Happy Birthday to the legend Gautam Gambhir From my childhood you've been the reason I fell in love with cricket and Kolkata Knight Riders. Your leadership, dedication, and unmatched passion on the field made KKR more than just a team-it became family#HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/1rDvD7tchJ — 𝗣𝗦𝗬𝗖𝗛𝗢²³🇮🇳 (@GoatGambhir97) October 13, 2025

Bat in hand, vision in mind, World Cups, IPL, and now coaching kind. Happy Birthday, Gautam Gambhir — a legend defined. 🏏✨#HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/NpTQtjkQwt — Just a Gautian (@GautiFan4ever) October 13, 2025

To the man who played 58 consecutive Tests for India without being dropped — a testament to class and determination. Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir. 👏🇮🇳#HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/289CQTH3wR — Aditya (@Hurricanrana_27) October 13, 2025

Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir.@GautamGambhir 💜🇮🇳 One of only four players to have scored centuries in five consecutive Tests 👏 #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/C5ZzgcI7TS — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) October 13, 2025

Not every hero gets loud applause, some just walk away after finishing the job. That’s Gautam Gambhir, the silent guardian of Indian cricket. Happy Birthday to the man of pure intent and fire 🔥#HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/j9h72aONqH — PS⚡️ (@Neelaasapphire) October 13, 2025

