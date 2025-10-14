Gautam Gambhir was born on October 14, 1981. He began his cricket career in Delhi and from there and he ended up playing successfully for Team India. Gambhir became no 1 ranked batter in Tests and played crucial role in Team India winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. He also led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL victory twice. After retiring, he won the IPL as mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders and joined Team India as head coach. Under Gambhir, India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the Asia Cup 2025. As he turn 44 on October 14, 2025, fans shower wishes on him. 'Jassi Ne To Run Up Bhi Mark Kar Liya Tha' Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Cracks Joke With Shubman Gill As Latter Wins Toss Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch VIdeo).

'The Revolver of Indian Cricket Team'

'Happy Birthday to the Legend'

'Bat in Hand, Vision in Mind'

'A Testament to Class and Determination'

'Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir'

'Silent Guardian of Indian Cricket'

'Warrior'

