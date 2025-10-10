India are currently engaged in a two-match Test series against West Indies. They have won the first Test and are playing in the second one. On Day 1, India won the toss and opted to bat first. They scored 318/2 after the end of Day 1 and are in a strong position. India has not been winning toss in Test cricket. Shubman Gill, after becoming captain, loss six tosses in a row including the England tour and the first match against West Indies. As he won his first toss, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir cracked a joke with him saying 'Jassi ne to run up bhi mark kar liya tha' (Jassi even marked his run up), hinting that they were expecting Gill to lose the toss. Other players like Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah joined in as well as the former congratulated Gill for winning the toss. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: Sai Sudharsan Becomes 100th Player to Be Dismissed On Devil's Number 87 in Test Cricket.

Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Cracks Joke With Shubman Gill

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)